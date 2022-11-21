MadameNoire Featured Video

Trey Songz is in legal trouble once again — only weeks after a sexual assault lawsuit against the R&B singer was dismissed over exceeding the statute of limitations.

Songz’s latest female accuser filed a police report in late October, according to TMZ.

The outlet claims the anonymous woman says Songz punched her face several times while in a bowling alley bathroom and dragged her by her hair.

The alleged victim reportedly went to the hospital following the incident, and cops noted she suffered minor, visible injuries.

A source shared that the woman is an employee at the bowling alley where the alleged incident went down.

While more context surrounding the reported incident isn’t available, TMZ claims the woman identified Songz by name when she told the authorities about what happened.

The incident is now being investigated as an ongoing case.

Songz, born Tremaine Neverson, has been accused of several incidents of sexual assault and physical harm in recent years.

The allegations have included everything from sexual intimidation to rape to exposing a woman’s breast on video without her consent, and more.

RELATED CONTENT: “Basketball Player Dylan Gonzalez Tweets That She Was Raped At The ‘Very Hands’ Of Trey Songz”

Trey Songz’s Legal Representative Weighs In

An attorney of Songz said in a statement that the singer and his legal team believe the latest accusation against the star is “another instance” of someone trying to get rich and famous at Songz’s expense.

“A source close to the investigation informs us that TS [Trey Songz] has been cooperative with authorities and expects that when all the evidence is reviewed, he will be exonerated. This is another instance where those involved try to blame the celebrity with hopes of getting fame or riches,” said Mitchell Schuster.

RELATED CONTENT: “Not 50 Cent Blasting Trey Songz For’ Crazy’ Behavior At Tycoon Weekend In Houston”