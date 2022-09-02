MadameNoire Featured Video

50 Cent has made Trey Songz the latest focus of his frequent online beratement.

The Power creator shared on social media that Songz is no longer allowed to attend his for-charity event, the Tycoon Comedy Music Festival.

Fif posted a photo of the R&B singer sitting down and holding a bottle of Casa Azul with the message “BANNED FROM TYCOON” written at the bottom.

“Last TYCOON he crashed a Wraith. This TYCOON he was acting crazy, wanting to fight and sh*t over the girls. He broke some sh*t up in his room. Nah tell @treysongz he can’t come. SMH,” Fif explained in the caption.

Tycoon Weekend went down from Aug. 25-28, according to Preview via the Houston Chronicle.

All proceeds from the festival will reportedly benefit the G-Unity Foundation and the G-Unity Business Lab within the Houston Independent School District.

“Following COVID, providing the opportunities and tools for people to make their path easier in entrepreneurship — it’s exciting to be a part of that. And a great way to start things in Houston,” Fif previously told the city’s ISD. “It’s three schools now, but it’s going be a lot more. Watch me.”

This year’s setlist included comedians B-Simone, Bill Bellamy, Michael Blackston, DC Young Fly, Gary Owen and Lil Duval.

Musical guests slated to take the stage were Fetty Wap, Flo Rida, Jacquees, Jeremih and, of course, Fif.

All things considered, it’s not surprising Fif called out Songz on Instagram for any alleged bad behavior over the weekend.

Songz has an extensive history of being accused of sexual assault.

Most recently, a woman involved in an ongoing sexual assault lawsuit against the R&B star claimed the alleged victim’s lawyer tried to bribe her into falsely testifying against Songz.

