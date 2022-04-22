MadameNoire Featured Video

A woman named Megan Johnson and her lawyers have come forward accusing Trey Songz of sexual assault and released a video showing his inappropriate behavior.

In the video, Johnson is standing next to Songz and he exposes her breast by removing a part of her bikini top. He then says “titty in the open” four times. This occurred back in 2013 at an event the “Last Time” singer was hosting at the Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut. Johnson felt compelled to come forward after a Las Vegas sexual assault case against Songz was dismissed recently, TMZ reported.

“I am sure this letter does not come as a surprise to you,” her lawyers George Vrabeck and Ariel Mitchell wrote in a letter to Songz. “One woman may have been mistaken, but it is unlikely that the 12+ women that have made complaints about you, including our four clients, were also mistaken. Ms. Johnson is certainly not mistaken. Perhaps the enclosed video will refresh your recollection and illustrate the certainty of your negligent and reckless behavior.”

Even though she laughed it off in the video, she was far from amused. Her lawyers claimed that she has suffered emotionally distress including depression, anxiety, humiliation and engaged in self-harm after the incident as well.

After her breast was exposed, Johnson was “holding her arm over her chest longer than necessary out of fear you would randomly assault her from behind again,” which Vrabeck and Mitchell pointed out in their letter.

Shocked and confused, Ms. Johnson remained quiet during the rest of the event, as several of her co-workers tried to console her. Ms. Johnson specifically remembers holding her arm over her chest longer than necessary out of fear you would randomly assault her from behind again. At her hotel that evening, Ms. Johnson spent extra time in the shower feeling ashamed and embarrassed. Her mind raced with anxiety as she dreaded seeing her co-workers. Your disgraceful assault combined with the extreme anxiety you caused Ms. Johnson caused her memory of the sexual assault to become “frozen in time.” A mental state which is tragically all too common with victims of who undergo sexual trauma after an attack like the one you intentionally inflicted on Ms. Johnson.

They added that Johnson “has instructed me to explore all reasonable settlement offers that exceed $5 million.”

Songz has until May 5 to respond to Johnson’s lawsuit. Besides Johnson’s case, he is facing a $20 million lawsuit over an alleged 2017 sexual assault and has been accused of rape by basketball player Dylan Gonzalez.

Men have also come forward and said they have seen Songz, born Tremaine Neverson, be violent towards women. Sarunas Jackson said he’s seen him become combative with women and now podcaster Rory Farrell also made similar claims about Songz saying he has heard stories from 15 to 20 women whose stories all sound the same. In an Instagram Live, Farrell said that the Songz’s behavior will lead to a more alarming documentary than Surviving R. Kelly.

“Trey Songz is the most nasty, abusive, rapey, beats the s*** out of women,” he said. “Like he’s the scum of the f****** Earth. Trey Songz is f****** disgusting. Like, his doc is going to surpass, if you ever thought you could surpass an R.Kelly doc, I promise you in 15 years Trey Songz will. He’s an awful human being…like a terrible, terrible f****** human being. Somebody is going to knock him the f*** out.”