One of the lawsuits against Trey Songz has been dismissed. A woman, who goes by Jane Doe in legal documents, filed a $20 million civil lawsuit against the 38-year-old crooner claiming that he anally raped her in 2016. On Oct. 31, a judge ruled that this case is past the statue of limitations, TMZ reported.

Before 2019, the statute of limitations for civil lawsuits was two years. The alleged victim waited six years to file her lawsuit. After 2019, the statute of limitations was changed to 10 years.

The Jane Doe Claimed She Knew Trey Songz Before The Alleged Rape

The anonymous woman claimed to have a consensual sexual relationship with Songz. During a house party in Los Angeles, she said he invited her upstairs for what she thought was going to be another consensual encounter. She claimed in the lawsuit that he kept asking her for anal sex as they went to the bedroom and she said no. Once they got into the bedroom, she alleged that his demeanor changed and he became a “savage rapist.” The woman said he threw her on the bed, ripped her clothes off and anally raped her.

When she left and got into an Uber, she said that her driver noticed that she didn’t look well and took her to the hospital. At the hospital, she took a medical exam that showed that she had “severe anal tearing that could require surgery.” Police were called but she didn’t say she was attacked by the “Slow Motion” singer out of fear.

Songz’s Legal Team Claimed There Was Witness Tampering

While the case was open, Songz’s legal team accused her lawyer, Ariel Mitchell, of witness tampering.

“Earlier today, the attorney who drafted this suit was credibly accused of trying to pay a woman to falsely accuse Trey,” Songz’s rep said in a statement. “Hours later, that same attorney has filed this suit on behalf of an anonymous client. It isn’t hard to see what’s happening here, and it is a shame for genuine victims of sexual assault.”

In April, the Virginia native was cleared of all charges related to raping a woman in Las Vegas.

Besides this anonymous woman, a woman named Jauhara Jeffries and basketball player Dylan Gonzalez have also accused Songz of rape. Jeffries’ lawsuit was also dismissed due to witness tampering.