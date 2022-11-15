MadameNoire Featured Video

Michael B. Jordan is sharing details on where he loves to travel and hopes to visit next.

The Wakanda Forever star opened up about the travel hotspots on his mind for a promotional campaign for the Sapphire Reserve travel card by Chase.

“The first time that I went to Africa was one of those life-changing experiences for me,” Jordan said, according to Travel + Leisure. “And at the same time, Milan was too. Going to Italy and having the opportunity to visit Lake Como and the Amalfi Coast was unbelievable. The food in both places was unreal, so I would have to say that, plus the experiences in each country to me are probably what make them my top two.”

The Emmy-nominated actor also shared that his love of anime has impacted where he hopes to travel next and is another one of his favorite places in the world.

“I have to go. I have to get it,” Jordan said about Japan. “Literally for the past maybe six years, there’s been a trip on the books and for whatever reason it keeps getting canceled. So this year, I am going to make sure I get over there.”

“Anybody that knows me knows I’m obsessed with anime,” he explained. “I’m also working on some anime projects right now that I’m really, really excited about.”

“From the culture, to the food, to their love of anime, it was a multi-quadrant kind of experience for me,” the actor added on Brazil.

Michael B. Jordan’s “True Vacation” Travel Spot

Jordan noted that a vacation spot he’ll always return to is Hawaii.

“The relaxation and just the chill vibes of Hawaii, Maui, and Lanai specifically, really allows me to just disconnect for a minute,” said 2020’s Sexiest Man Alive. “That’s a place that would never get old.”

