A TikTok user is going viral after her video on how she vacations with her baby has rubbed the internet the wrong way.

The Milan-based mother’s tip for parents traveling with babies included asking your hotel to place a crib in your room before your arrival.

In the controversial commentary that followed, the mother said having the box-like crib set in the room is ideal because they can provide a play space for your child and a place to leave them when parents want to enjoy time away from their babies.

As audio in the video explained, “You can put [the] baby there and leave. We use [a] Wi-Fi camera and go out nearby in the evenings after his bedtime.”

“Don’t forget to take two cards at the check-in for leaving [the] electricity on,” the clip’s voiceover continued. “Awesome for having some alone time for parents!”

How Social Media Is Reacting

The mother’s video currently “isn’t available” anymore on TikTok, and her account is private.

Still, online users have been stitching her original video with their disapproving reactions on the app.

Underneath @theneighborhoodtalk’s repost of the mother’s clip, Instagram users also weighed in with their two cents.

Some pointed out that parents who want to enjoy portions of their vacation without their child should travel with a nanny for the little one’s safety.

Others pointed out that although the mother is monitoring her child in some capacity — what would she be able to do if she was too far from the child or unable to reach them if an emergency did happen?

Baby Monitoring While On Vacation

A quick search online shows that many brands offer baby monitors suited for traveling and vacationing parents.

With that in mind, we assume the intention of those products is to be used similarly to how a parent would use them if they were at home — like monitoring a baby from another room.

As social media users highlighted, monitoring your baby from another location or while on a vacation excursion may leave your baby vulnerable to countless threats you may not be close enough to neutralize before something unfortunate happens.

While we don’t support mom shaming, we don’t condone or support leaving you’re little one unattended in any circumstance.

Baby monitoring while traveling isn’t a new concept, but it needs to be more vigilant than having a camera babysit in your absence.

