In case you missed it, Michael B. Jordan was named PEOPLE magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2020. And while with the year we’ve had you probably are wondering, “Who cares!?” it’s certainly a long time coming for the Hollywood heartthrob. Ever since he bulked up to play Adonis Creed, women of all walks of life, famous and everyday, have lusted over him. He told the magazine that the secret to his sexy confidence comes from him deciding he’s no longer going to worry about what people have to say or think about him.

“You could have all the good intentions in the world, and you’ll still get controversy or some of type of negativity thrown your way,” he said. “Sometimes you’ve just got to trust the universe, you know?” “You’ve got to just believe in yourself and do what you feel is really right,” he added. “I think that adds up and builds confidence.” Being crowned Sexiest Man Alive puts him among a pretty legendary list of fine men who were crowned as their careers skyrocketed. It’s a major accomplishment for the 33-year-old, who has been acting since he was a kid back in 1999. Whether you were paying attention or not, he grew up in front of our very eyes on the silver and big screen. In case you need a reminder of the first rate transformation he did to get to this point, hit the flip for a walk down memory lane.

While most of us first spotted Jordan in The Wire (as the heart-achingly good Wallace) or maybe Hardball, he gained an even bigger taste of mainstream appeal playing Reggie on the now defunct ABC soap, All My Children from 2003 to 2006. He is pictured here in a still from the soap opera during his braids phase.

ALL MY CHILDREN – 8/9/04 Derek (William Christian) listened to Reggie (Michael B. Jordan), who fretted over Jamie being in jail.