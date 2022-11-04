MadameNoire Featured Video

Gabrielle Union turns 50-years-old and treats herself to a tour of the motherland.

The Being Mary Jane star has been updating her followers on social media throughout the #wadeworldtour2022 surrounding her milestone birthday on Oct. 29.

“I’m still processing the level of effort and planning that went into pulling off such an unbelievable 50th birthday party in Zanzibar, Tanzania and keeping the details a surprise from my nosy self,” Union penned. “I am beyond grateful for all of my loved ones who flew around the world to celebrate with me.”

“I’m just floating on gratitude to know this is just our 1st stop on the #wadeworldtour2022 🌍 edition,” the actress added. “I’m the happiest seasoned gal around. 🇹🇿 #ScorpioSeason #BirthdayGirl 🎉🎂🥳 #tanzania.”

One of the posts showed clips of Union, her husband Dwyane Wade and their 3-year-old daughter Kaavia all showing off their best dance moves at the actress’ intimate birthday bash in Tanzania.

The clip also showed footage of Lisa Lisa’s surprise performance during the celebration.

“Two days in paradise and I don’t wanna leave. This cruise into 50 has been smooooooth 🖤💃🏾,” Union captioned a separate post.

Union expressed more gratitude for those who’ve contributed to her life in the days leading up to her birthday.

“As we start this journey across the world for my 50th, I just want to luxuriate in my gratitude for my family, my amazing friends and all the friends I haven’t even met in person who have kept this train on the tracks this year, even after I collided with myself. Thank y’all for rockin with the old homie,” she wrote on Oct. 25. “I appreciate you guys more than you can imagine. #WadeWorldTour2022 continues 🌍🙏🏾🎉🎂🎈#ScorpioSeason.”

Celebrating the star’s 50th, big names including Ludacris, Nia Long, Jemele Hill, Tina Lawson, Marjorie Harvey, Tia Mowry Vanessa Bryant and many more wished Union a happy birthday.

The actress’ most recent post hailed from Ghana, where she says she “felt right at home.”

See Union walk into 50 “like a champion” down below.

RELATED CONTENT: “5 Times Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Showed They’re Fun Loving And Unbothered”