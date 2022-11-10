MadameNoire Featured Video

Aurora James’ upcoming memoir will be a visionary look into the fashionista’s past, present and future.

Titled Wildflower, the 272-page read details how James started her high-end accessories line Brother Vellies, founded a social justice nonprofit benefitting Black-owned businesses called the Fifteen Percentage Pledge, became one of the fashion industry’s most influential contemporary voices, one of TIME Magazine’s “100 Most Influential People” of 2021, and the first Black American female designer to win a CFDA award.

“This extraordinary memoir of struggle and perseverance offers new ways of envisioning economic equality for everyone from a leading activist and fashion pioneer,” the book’s description reads. “Empowering and full of heart, Wildflower is the story of how Aurora James got to where she is now and a rallying cry for those eager to make change.”

“Aurora James’ story is not a ‘success story.’ Or at least, it shouldn’t be told that way. Having dropped out of high school, struggled with body image, and dabbled in street racing, her eventual arrest might have been her rock bottom. But as a visionary and optimist, that experience became one of many that reshaped her way of thinking about the world.”

“But none of this came from a desire to ‘succeed,'” the synopsis emphasized. “It came from a desire to forge a new creative path — and to lift others up alongside her.”

Brought to the masses by Crown Publishing Group, a subsidiary of Penguin Random House, Wildflower will hit the shelves on May 9, 2023.

Aurora James Shares Wildflower ‘s Book Cover On Social Media

“I am so excited to share this cover!!! After writing this book for two years it’s officially available for preorder today!!” James posted on Instagram on Nov. 1. “I’m terrified and elated and nervous and anxious. TRULY all the feels!! My heart is exploding.”

“The world has told us over and over that as women we must compete because there can only ever be one final rose. But guess what? They’re wrong,” she told her followers. “We don’t need their roses, they can’t control us anymore because you and I were always born to be wildflowers.”

