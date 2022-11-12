MadameNoire Featured Video

Cardi B has posted a loving tribute to the late Takeoff. Her post, which is a slideshow of the late rapper, comes after Takeoff’s memorial service at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. She said grieving him has been a “nightmare.”

Takeoff your untimely passing has brought a great deal of pain and sorrow to so many lives. The impact you had in this world was so considerable and we have struggled to grasp this tragedy. I am heartbroken but I am grateful for all the precious memories we got to share while you were here with us. This has truly been a nightmare and the pain is incomparable.

The “Rumors” rapper went on to say how difficult it has been to watch her husband Offset, Quavo and his loved ones be heartbroken over his death. She also expressed grief over knowing the Migos will never be the same.

The emptiness your brothers are feeling is unbearable and I pray that you give Offset ,Quavo, and your friends and family the strength to keep going as they are trying to cope with this loss. I believe that angels send signs and beautiful dreams to loved ones to assure them that they’re watching them and they’re okay and happy…send your mom some of those 🙏🏽. As a Migos fan it hurts me to look at pictures and videos of y’all together, and hearing y’all songs that changed the music industry and moved the culture and had the clubs lit 🔥. It hurts because I know it will never be the same again—but I know your bros and y’all fans will make sure the world never forgets the impact you made. I will remember your remarkable talent and your dope a** personality. I pray that you are at peace and in paradise because you deserve every bit of it. I know God opened the heavenly gates for you with a warm embrace. Rest in power TakeOff 🚀💔I will also love you 4L & after.

Takeoff died after being struck by a stray bullet after a man had an argument with Quavo. He was 28-years-old.

Cardi B Was Being Criticized For Not Releasing A Statement After Takeoff’s Death

After Takeoff was fatally shot on Nov. 1, she faced criticism from those who felt she should’ve released a statement within days of his death.

“Cardi B is usually on twitter all day, everyday talking s***,” one person wrote on Twitter. “Funny how she hasn’t tweet s***all day today. It’s not like she actually cared about Takeoff…”

Someone else tweeted, “I don’t like how Quavo, offset or cardi b ain’t made a statement sending their condolences to takeoff. Like what be forreal.”

While some bashed her, others made it clear that the Bronx rep isn’t obligated to address the public while she is grieving.

“The fact that people think Cardi B, Offset or Quavo owe us a post about Takeoff is crazy,” someone tweeted. “Quavo watched his nephew die are yall insane? Let these ppl grieve. I’m sick to my stomach. I’m physically in pain because I miss my dad, that’s how much it hurts when ppl you love die.”

See Cardi B’s post below.