Offset feels 1-year-old Wave Set’s recent lavish, car-themed recent birthday party is a testament to going over the top for your kids–within your means.

The rapper spoke about why he and his wife Cardi B throw such grand parties for their young children while chatting on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“We do it big for our kids. We love our kids,” said Offset, who shares two of his five children with Cardi.

“We want to have a good time and bring our family together,” he explained. “We travel a lot and we be gone a lot. So we bring our family together — make it a big celebration for the kid. Even though he’s only one, you know, at the end of the day, [when] we went through life — and we didn’t have those opportunities.”

“I bet if my mama had the chance, she would have went all out and did what she wanted to do for me,” the rapper continued. “So I’m just lending it to my kids. Just letting them see they can have another life, too, you know? We work hard to do that.”

Cardi’s Take

Offset’s sentiments about why he and Cardi do lavish birthday parties for their kids are similar to those of his wife.

“I know I can be a little extra when it comes to my kids but I ain’t really had sh*t growing up soooo yea imma ball,” Cardi tweeted on Sept. 5.

The “Up” emcee highlighted in a July 2022 interview with Vogue Singapore that despite her kids having the best of the best, she doesn’t want them to lack an appreciation for the hard work it takes to maintain that lifestyle.

“They need to know to never feel comfortable. Don’t ever feel like, ‘I’m going to get it because I’m Cardi and Offset’s kid,'” Cardi told the publication. “They are never going to know what struggle feels like, so they might not have that hunger I had to leave the streets.”

“Even though my kids are well-off, I want them to know that when you work for things and achieve it, it’s more respected— especially when people see that you bust your a** for it,” she emphasized.

This isn’t the first time Cardi addressed gifting her children with expensive parties and presents

