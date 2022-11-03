MadameNoire Featured Video

When the news began circulating about rapper Takeoff’s death, there were reports that he was fatally shot over a dispute about a dice game. His label, Quality Control Music, has released a statement saying otherwise.

In a statement about his shocking death, it’s confirmed that he was shot by a stray bullet.

“It is with broken hearts and deep sadness that we mourn the loss of our beloved brother Kirsnick Khari Ball, known to the world as Takeoff,” read the Instagram post. “Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated. Please respect his family and friends as we all continue to process this monumental loss.”

According to police, the shooting that took Takeoff’s life happened around 2:34 a.m in front Houston’s Billiards and Bowling. A video showing what led up to the shooting shows Quavo arguing with a man over basketball. Once Quavo said he was leaving and didn’t want to argue, shots were fired.

Police Are Urging Witnesses To Come Forward

Sgt. Michael Arrington said it was difficult to get a statement from witnesses after the shooting.

“A lot of people that were there fled the scene and did not stick around to give a statement,” Arrington said at a news conference according to CNN.

Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner said he has spoken to many people on the phone about the “Walk It Talk It” rapper and heard nothing but praises.

“I got many calls from Houston and outside of Houston, and everyone spoke of what a great young man he is, how peaceful he is, what a great artist (he is),” Finner said.

He added, “I would not expect him to be involved … We have no reason to believe that he was involved in anything criminal at the time.”

Finner said there were at least 40 people present during the shooting and at least two people fired their guns.

“Let me just ask … that anyone who has information on the shooter or shooters to provide that information to HPD and let us solve this situation,” Mayor Sylvester Turner said at a news conference as well. “Let us bring justice to this family.”

Quality Control Music CEO Shares A Lengthy Tribute To Takeoff

Many have posted touching messages paying tribute to the 28-year-old rapper. One of the people closest to him, Quality Control Music CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas shared a lengthy post about this heartbreaking loss. He also urged people to put the guns down.

I want to say that anybody that knows me knows how much I love you and anybody that knows you knows that you definitely didn’t deserve to die at such a young age. We only get 1 life and once it’s gone it’s over, no coming back. So with that being said I want our community to remember that we don’t have to continue to result to violence every time there is a disagreement. It’s ok to love your brother and sister. We all have been guilty of self hate but I pray this never ending cycle will some day change us all. We have so many memories to keep your name alive. As we mourn your lost I pray that everyone please be understanding to what the family has to see on the internet with the videos and negative comments. This is somebody’s child. Let them get thru this process with peace and love. You came from the stars so I know you will forever be up there watching down on all of us. I will forever love you.

Quavo hasn’t spoken out publicly yet.