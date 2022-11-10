MadameNoire Featured Video

Alicia Keys has been added to the list of performers for Takeoff’s memorial service, TMZ reported. The Migos rep was struck by stray bullets on Nov. 1 outside of a private event in Houston, Texas.

Keys was an artist who Takeoff and Quavo were anticipating working with. During an appearance on Drink Champs, they both said they wanted her on their latest album, Only Built for Infinity Links.

“Matter of fact, we got a song called ‘Alicia Keys’,” Takeoff added.

Since they couldn’t get Alicia Keys on the song named after her, it was cut from the album.

After his death, the “City of Gods” singer sent her condolences via Twitter.

“This is too much…. It’s like every day RIP Takeoff,” she wrote. “Sending light to your family and loved ones We are losing too many too soon!!”

Takeoff was 28-years-old. His memorial service, which is sold out, will be at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on Nov. 11.

Initially, There Were Rumors Takeoff Died Over A Dice Game

After Takeoff’s murder made headlines, there were claims that he died over a dispute related to a dice game. A video later revealed that Quavo was arguing with an unknown man. The man ended up firing multiple shots, hitting Takeoff. His label, Quality Control, released a statement on social media that he was struck by stray bullets and wasn’t the intended target.

“It is with broken hearts and deep sadness that we mourn the loss of our beloved brother Kirsnick Khari Ball, known to the world as Takeoff,” read the Instagram post. “Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated. Please respect his family and friends as we all continue to process this monumental loss.”

A memorial with flowers, pictures and balloons was set up outside of 810 Billiards & Bowling where he was killed. There’s also a giant sympathy card set up in downtown Atlanta for fans to sign,11 Alive reported.