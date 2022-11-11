MadameNoire Featured Video

Megan Thee Stallion has received support from some prominent figures in the Black community as the star continues to use her platform to speak out against violence and injustices that impact Black women.

In an open letter published on Nov. 10, California Rep. Maxine Waters, #MeToo Founder Tarana Burke, and political commentator Mark Lamont Hill partnered together to show support for the Houston native after Drake allegedly poked fun at the Grammy-award-winning femcee’s shooting incident in his new song “Circo Loco.”

“We salute you for the bravery it has taken to defend yourself in the court of public opinion, though you shouldn’t have had to do so at all,” the letter, which was spearheaded by the Southern Black Girls and Women Consortium read, according to ABC News.

“We raise our voices against those who have made light of this heinous example of violence against women and will drown them out with our demands for society to take what happens to Black women seriously. You are not alone. You are believed, loved, and supported.”

Drake is facing criticism for his new song “Circo Loco”

On Drake’s latest track, which appears on the collaborative album with 21 Savage, Her Loss, the rapper seemingly suggests that Megan lied about her alleged shooting assault at the hands of Tory Lanez in 2020.

“This b—- lie about getting shots, but she still a stallion / She don’t even get the joke but she still smiling,” the Hip-Hop titan raps in the song. Drake has faced criticism about the tune since the album’s release last week.

Further along in the emotional letter, supporters praised Megan for standing up for herself and other Black women victimized by assault and violence.

“You’re a special kind of talent and a special kind of person; the place you hold in your fans’ hearts is a testament to that,” the letter added. “As you’ve risen to the top, you’ve also had to endure a lot of obstacles along the way. In the face of triumph and tragedy alike, you always keep your head held high, maintain your poise and push forward.”

Tory Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Petersen, was charged on Oct. 8, 2020 with one felony count of allegedly assaulting Megan after a party in the Hollywood Hills. Last month, the 30-year-old rapper was ordered to remain on house arrest until the start of his trial. Lanez and Megan will face off in court on Nov. 28.

