Megan Thee Stallion responded to Drake’s lyrics on he and 21 Savage’s song “Circo Loco” where he apparently is throwing some jabs at her. On the song, which appears on their new album Her Loss, Drake raps: “This b**** lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion/She don’t even get the joke, but she still smiling.” Later in the song he said: “Shorty say she graduated, she ain’t learn enough/Play your album, track onе, ‘kay, I heard enough.

It’s being speculated that the 6 God is referring to the “Her” rapper’s allegations that Tory Lanez shot her in her foot in July 2020. Since she graduated from Texas Southern University with a bachelor’s degree in health administration and recently released her album Traumanize, it seems like he is coming for the Houston hottie.

Once she saw all the chatter going on, Megan thee Stallion spoke out via Twitter. It seems like she first didn’t believe claims that Drizzy was dissing her.

I know I’m very popular but y’all gotta stop attaching weak a** conspiracy theories in bars to my name lol N***** nor hoes EVER address me or @ me WITH a fact or receipts. I AM CLOUT B**** keep sucking my p****

The Grammy-winning rapper then had choice words for those using her situation for attention and not being sensitive to it. She also told naysayers not to change their tune when facts begin to surface. She and Lanez go to trial in December.

Stop using my shooting for clout b**** a** N*****!. Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot ! You n***** especially RAP N***** ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her.” And when the mf facts come out remember all y’all hoe a** favorite rappers that stood behind a N**** that SHOT A FEMALE. People attack me y’all go up for it , i defend myself now I’m doing too much … every time it never ends and this did NOT happen until I came out and said I got shot … y’all don’t fwm okay cool f*** it bye.





Drake hasn’t confirmed or denied these claims but the people aren’t feeling those lyrics either way.

“Started listening to Drake’s album. Was 3 tracks in when I read about the Megan Thee Stallion reference on Twitter. I won’t be finishing the album,” Marc Lamont Hill tweeted. “And please don’t tell me it’s just wordplay… or that it went over my head. I’m very smart. I got it. Doesn’t make it less gross.”

There were also claims that Drizzy was jealous of thee Stallion, leading to him dissing her.