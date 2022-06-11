MadameNoire Featured Video

During a pre-trial court hearing in the Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez case, the prosecutor raised concerns about details about the case being leaked to the public. District attorney Kathy Ta brought up DJ Akademiks claiming he has access to documents he should’ve never laid eyes on.

“Since the last court date, it was apparent there were some leaks of part of the discovery to the members of the public,” Ta said according to Hot New Hip Hop. “Mainly there was an individual identified as DJ Akademiks has made additional comments that he had access to the police report. “Again, we’re trying to ascertain the source of the reports or the source of the leaks at this moment, but my concern obviously is the way the leaks are being disseminated. They are being extrapolated in a certain way to mislead in my opinion, the state of the evidence.”

Tory Lanez’s lawyer Shawn Holley denied that he was involved in leaking evidence. She added that if anyone is misleading the public about evidence it’s Megan Thee Stallion. Holley then mentioned the Houston Hottie’s CBS interview with Gayle King. By doing this interview, Holley said that she “upped the ante” regarding this case and the public’s opinion.

As the court is aware from our last discussion here, these communications have existed for the most part on social media, and what I’m loosely calling Black Twitter. Ms. Ta referenced someone named DJ Akademiks, somebody I never heard of until this case. I would state at this point, what is, I think, very important, is that 17 days after we were here addressing these issues, Ms. Pete, the accuser in this case, went on Gayle King on CBS Mornings, which is far beyond the Black Twitter that I was talking about last time. Mainstream, CBS, nationally aired television program, where she discussed exclusively the obligations in this case.

Holley then said that she has been contacted regarding Tory Lanez doing a rebuttal interview but he declined.

“I’ve received numerous emails from producers of the show asking Mr. Peterson to come on and give his side of the story,” she said. “Obviously, he hasn’t done that and is not going to do that. I also want to indicate that Mr. Peterson, out of concern that there might be some suggestion that he had something to do with anything being leaked, has refused to accept any discovery in this case.”

Holley added that she “can say with great certainty that it did not come from Mr. Peterson or from myself.”

This brief discussion led to the pre-trial conference then being delayed to July 28. The trial will begin Sept. 14.