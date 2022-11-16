MadameNoire Featured Video

For many individuals, sex is easy and fun. They don’t suffer from performance anxiety, sex-related pain or mood disorders that damage their libido. But for others, there can be many obstacles standing in their way of enjoyable, satisfying sex. In fact, 43 percent of women and 31 percent of men suffer from some type of sexual dysfunction, according to a study published in the National Library of Medicine. There are several prescription-based approaches to treating sexual dysfunction. But people who are looking for a more holistic alternative should consider CBD products.

According to a survey by Remedy Review, the majority of individuals who have used CBD products for sex say that it improved their sexual experience. Here’s the catch: not that many people have tried CBD for this purpose. The same survey found that over 90 percent of individuals had no idea that CBD could be used to enhance sex or treat certain forms of sexual dysfunction.

For those who aren’t familiar with CBD, MADAMENOIRE covers everything you need to know about it here. But the broad strokes explanation is this: CBD comes from the hemp or marijuana plant but does not contain the psychoactive part of cannabis that gets you high. So you won’t be buzzing from it, but you can experience other great benefits for your sex life.

How Can CBD Improve Your Sex Life?

CBD offers a number of benefits that can both temporarily relieve certain symptoms and conditions that interfere with sex, as well as enhance one’s experience of sex. Some of these benefits include: