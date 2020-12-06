Madamenoire Featured Video

Playboy is looking to close the orgasm gap with their new line of CBD sexual wellness products. Sadly, women don’t orgasm as much as men do for various reasons. According to the Minority Sex Report, 36% percent of women have never had an orgasm, 67% of women have faked orgasms and only 6% of women have an orgasm every time they have sex compared to 96% of men that do. Playboy’s new line of sexual wellness products have a key ingredient of CBD, which experts say can significantly improve the sexual experience.

“There are so many cannabinoid receptors in reproductive organs and sexual tissue,” Alex Capano, faculty member at the Lambert Center for the Study of Medicinal Cannabis and Hemp at Thomas Jefferson University, told Healthline. “CBD increases blood flow to tissues, which increases sensitivity and promotes the body’s own natural lubrications.”

The products in their CBD line include:

Perfect for couples or individuals looking to enhance their intimate encounters. This intimacy gel uses Broad-Spectrum Water Soluble CBD Powder for maximum absorption and bioavailability. Other ingredients include Maca Root and Goat Weed to round out the experience.

Designed for the female consumer, this CBD-based Arousal Spray creates a pleasurable, warming and arousing sensation to heighten your play and awaken the senses before intimacy. Containing Broad-Spectrum Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Oil, Kava and Vitamin B3, this spray boasts a natural light vanilla scent and flavor.

This CBD-based Bath Bomb is a sensual way to wind down after a long day and get in the “mood” using pleasant aromas and gentle effervescence. Using Broad-Spectrum Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Oil along with a blend of relaxing essential oils and rose petals, this product perfectly sets the mood for intimacy.

My partner and I haven’t tried the bath bomb yet, but have rave reviews about the arousal spray and intimacy gel. He applied the gel to himself while I used the spray, which has a pleasant vanilla scent and great taste according to my partner. The spray and gel both create a warming and tingling sensation on your private areas along with increased lubrication that help to significantly enhance the love making. My partner was more than pleased with the products, saying that they helped him achieve one of the most intense orgasms he has ever had. This may be TMI, but within five minutes there was a round two, and I think Playboy was responsible for that.

The items are available for purchase here.