Rihanna is facing backlash for her decision to cast Johnny Depp in the forthcoming Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 Fashion Show. The actor, who just recently settled a high-profile legal battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard, is set to appear in the runway show when it debuts on Amazon Prime Video next week, although his name isn’t mentioned in any press materials or the show’s trailer, CNN reported.

Some fans are heated with the Bajan Beauty, given that Heard accused the former Disney actor of abuse.

“Savage x Fenty is already a flop adding Johnny Depp to the mix is just another example of how out of touch Rihanna actually is,” one naysayer tweeted.

One fan wondered why Rih was so quick to drop Draya Michelle as a brand ambassador for her popular lingerie company after she made fun of domestic violence victims, but didn’t keep the same energy for Depp.

“Rihanna dropped Draya for making inappropriate abuse jokes but is giving Johnny Depp (an abusive piece of sh*t) a segment on her show. What even is the correlation?” the Twitter user asked.

Rihanna is a victim of domestic abuse. In 2009, the Grammy-award-winning singer was assaulted by her ex-boyfriend Chris Brown.

Fans threaten to boycott Savage X Fenty after news of Depp’s appearance surfaces

Now, some fans are calling for the singer to scrap the 59-year-old’s appearance in the runway extravaganza. On Twitter, users expressed their disapproval using the hashtag #DitchDepp. A few social media protesters even threatened to boycott Savage X Fenty, including British singer Olly Alexander who said he wouldn’t be wearing the brand “anymore” due to Depp’s appearance.

With the show set to debut on Nov. 9, some people wondered if Depp’s cameo would even make the final cut.

“For those outraged, I would wait and see if this actually happens,” tweeted author Art Tavana amid the backlash. “This isn’t how Rihanna rolls. Her branding is bulletproof.”

Some fans defend Rihanna’s decision to cast Depp

A few fans defended the singer’s decision, noting how Depp was proven innocent towards the end of his turbulent legal tussle with Heard.

“HE WAS INNOCENT… YALL CLEARLY DID NOT FOLLOW THE CASE ABOUT THAT LADY 💩💩 IN BED OR LYING ON HIM!!!!!!!!!! SHE RUINED HIS CAREER LYING!” wrote one stan on Instagram.

While another person chimed in:

“He was found innocent. Can’t condemn that man from an accusation that he stood in court and dismantled. Don’t f*ck with Johnny.” Depp and Amber Heard’s heated legal battle occurred after their rocky divorce in 2017. The actress has maintained that the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star abused her throughout their difficult marriage. Depp later sued his ex-wife for $50 million over a Washington Post op-ed in which she described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” In the end, both were found liable for defamation, but Depp was awarded a larger settlement in the case and proven innocent.

Rih hasn’t publically commented about the actor’s appearance in the forthcoming show. Do you think Rihanna should ditch Depp’s appearance? Tell us in the comments section.

