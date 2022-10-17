MadameNoire Featured Video

Rihanna’s annual Savage X Fenty show will help the mogul end 2022 with a bang.

Announced on Oct. 17, the yearly lingerie fashion show will premiere its fourth volume on Amazon Prime Video on Nov. 9.

A press release detailed that the show will include “a new all-star lineup of models, actors, some of the biggest names in music.”

As usual, fans can also expect to see the debut of the brand’s latest styles.

In the teaser, a sultry and seductive Rihanna poses in black undergarments in front of velvety, purple and lavender-toned backgrounds.

Additionally, Savage X Fenty posted a video hinting at a new line from the brand, possibly called “Power x Play.”

Users wrote in the brand’s comments, “Athletic wear?????!!!! Omg I hope so!!” and “Ok staaaaahp! Is this what I think it is? Because if it’s activewear, I’m ready, baby!!!!”

“Whatever it is just take my money. I’m sure I need it!!!” another fan added.

While much else about the forthcoming show isn’t available, we know Rihanna will still serve as the show’s creative director and executive producer.

Choreographer Parris Goebel, who won an Emmy for his handling of Savage X Fenty Vol. 3, “will return as the choreographer for Vol. 4,” according to Uproxx.

The outlet also shared that Savage X Fenty’s latest collection will be available for purchase through the brand’s official website and its Amazon Fashion store.

Savage x Fenty’s latest news came just ahead of rumors that RiRi has recorded two songs for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

The update also cames weeks after it was announced Rihanna will headline the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show.

