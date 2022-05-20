MadameNoire Featured Video

Chris Brown’s “congratulations” message on Instagram yesterday was many things — just not cryptic.

The “Loyal” performer posted the word in all caps alongside a prayer hands emoji, red heart emoji and a pregnant woman emoji on his Instagram Stories on May 19.

While he didn’t specify that the message was directed at his ex, the post came shortly after news broke that Rihanna has welcomed a baby boy with A$AP Rocky.

Breezy and RiRi infamously dated in the late 2000s before their relationship came to a screeching halt in 2009 following the former’s assault on the Fenty Beauty founder.

Given their history, some Twitter users were blatantly unhappy with Brown’s celebratory message geared in Rihanna’s direction.

Some online users said they didn’t see anything wrong with the artist’s short and sweet post to his ex.

One even found it “cute.”

As MADAMENOIRE reported yesterday, news broke that Rihanna and Rocky’s bundle of joy made his arrival on May 13, at a Los Angeles hospital.

RiRi announced that she was with child in late January by posting maternity photos on her Instagram account from a shoot she and Rocky did in Harlem.

It is no surprise Twitter has mixed emotions about Chris sending Rihanna a kind word about the birth of her child — or that online users couldn’t help but bring Drake’s name into the mix either.

Still, it’s weird that the feelings of RiRi’s exes are such a big topic of conversation, even as she’s in the process of adjusting to new motherhood.

Do y’all think Chris was wrong for posting about the news of her baby’s birth?

Peep other Twitter reactions to the “congratulations” message down below.

