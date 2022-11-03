MadameNoire Featured Video

Cardi B is at the center of controversy on Twitter because she hasn’t released an official statement about Takeoff’s death. Takeoff, who is her husband Offset’s cousin, was fatally shot on Nov. 1 in Houston, Texas.

Folks on Twitter were pointing out how the “Rumors” rapper was quick to address rapper PnB Rock’s death but has been silent since Takeoff’s death.

“I find it FUNNY how @iamcardib was quick to post RIP Pnb Rock but been silent when it came to Takeoff,” one person posted.

Others said it’s odd that the Bronx native posts frequently but has been mum at this time.

“Cardi B is usually on twitter all day, everyday talking s***,” they said. “Funny how she hasn’t tweet s***all day today. It’s not like she actually cared about Takeoff…”

Someone else tweeted, “I don’t like how Quavo, offset or cardi b ain’t made a statement sending their condolences to takeoff. Like what be forreal.”

Those Criticizing Cardi B Have Been Getting Backlash

While some people are giving Cardi B the major side eye about being silent since his death, others are confused as to why they feel entitled to get a response at a time where Cardi is also grieving.

“The fact that people think Cardi B, Offset or Quavo owe us a post about Takeoff is crazy,” someone tweeted. “Quavo watched his nephew die are yall insane? Let these ppl grieve. I’m sick to my stomach. I’m physically in pain because I miss my dad, that’s how much it hurts when ppl you love die.”

The Barbz have also used this as a chance to attack Cardi B and they were called out for their antics.

“If you’re using the death of takeoff, a friend and family member, to attack cardi b, you’re sick,” one tweet read. “This has nothing to do with any of her beefs. let her process this and send her love, not hate.”

Another person said, “Please stop making Takeoff’s death another egg in the Cardi B, Nicki Minaj beef basket. Not only are y’all minimizing his life to just his connection with the two women, but y’all are forgetting that he knew BOTH women and they’re probably BOTH grieving today. Just leave it be.”

Cardi B Doesn’t Us Owe Anything

One thing that the Grammy winning-artist has done is share a video of the Migos each talking about the best gift they have ever gotten. While Offset said the best gift is to be able to perform with his brothers, Takeoff showed off a diamond ring given to him by his mother with a picture of them embedded instead of a stone. Quavo echoed Offset’s sentiments saying the best gift is to be able to do music with Offset and Takeoff.

Grief is one of the hardest things to deal with in life. Losing a loved one interferes with a person’s daily functioning and can deeply affect their mental health. Learning to deal with those feelings and also continue life without them is more than hard. Plus, Offset and Cardi B are parents as well as performers. Even during such a devastating time, they still have to live their daily lives for their children.

How dare anyone expect anything from them at such a heartbreaking time? It’s also quite asinine for anyone to assume that Takeoff didn’t mean anything to Cardi or come up with bogus reasons for their silence when you’re not a factor in their life. For anyone to criticize those who are grieving for not speaking publicly is insensitive, thoughtless and apathetic.

RELATED CONTENT: All Eyes on Grief: Processing The Pain Of Loss in Public