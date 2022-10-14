MadameNoire Featured Video

PnB Rock’s girlfriend is speaking out for the first time about his murder. On Oct. 13, Stephanie Sibounheuang, who shares a 2-year-old daughter with the late rapper, opened up about witnessing his tragic murder last month.

“I am 100% not ok,” she wrote on Instagram, captioning a heartbreaking montage of sweet moments from their relationship. “If I wasn’t spiritual I could kill myself (but then I’ll go to hell and my man not there).”

Stephanie Sibounheuang says PnB Rock saved her life on the day of the shooting

On Sept. 12, Sibounheuang was eating lunch with PnB Rock at Roscoe’s Chicken ‘N Waffles, when he was robbed and fatally shot. The health and beauty guru said that if it wasn’t for Rock, she wouldn’t be here today.

“My man saved my life, throwing me under that table. I’m not supposed to be here but bc of him. I am. No one would be able to handle this.”

She continued: “TBH, I can’t even handle this. To witness what I saw and to keep seeing it in my head, to being forced out the restaurant, to not be able to go in the ambulance or the hospital, car keys, purse and my phone taken from me, forced in the back of a police car, locked in an interrogation room all night, while all this is going on and to be the last person in this world to know my man didn’t make it after having the faith and confidence that he was.”

Prior to the shooting, Sibounheuang shared a picture of the pair’s lunch on her Instagram page, tagging their location. Authorities believe that the suspects shot Rock, whose real name was Rakim Hasheem Allen after his location was revealed. But one source told The LA Times that Freddie and his son were allegedly staked out in the parking lot of Roscoe’s before his location was tagged at the restaurant.

In late September, three suspects were arrested for the “Selfish” hitmaker’s murder. The LAPD apprehended 40-year-old Freddie Lee Trone, his 17-year-old son, and Shauntel Trone, 32, days after the shooting. Officials said Shauntel was taken in for accessory to murder. In her emotional post, Sibounheuang said prior to the devastating incident, she finally felt like everything was “perfect” for her family.

“My man had gave his self to GOD. Did a complete 360. He was loyal. He was patient. He was teachable and a teacher. I was finally letting the past go, and letting him show up as his changed self.”

She added:

“My last day with u. I told you ‘I know you my husband. I know you my soulmate’ Even it was for a little bit. At least we got to experience what having a soul mate is… and for that…I am grateful. You told me u hate it took so long, u wish you would’ve changed way sooner.

Rock, who gained national fame in 2015, is best known for his single “Selfish.” He died at the age of 30.

