Rotimi and Vanessa Mdee happily shared their excitement of expecting their second child together.

The musicians announced their baby news on Nov. 1 on Instagram and in a statement shared by PEOPLE.

The couple also disclosed the gender of their bun in the oven, a baby girl.

A clip shared on Instagram shows the duo standing underneath an umbrella that, when opened, rained down shades of pink confetti.

While Mdee clapped and jumped up and down joyfully, a surprised Rotimi sported a big smile.

“We’re excited to announce that our baby girl is on the way,” the couple’s brief statement expressed. “What a beautiful testament to GOD’s favor. We are overjoyed.”

“Baby No. 2 🙏🏽🎊✨GLORY TO GOD … it’s a girl 💕,” Mdee added on Instagram.

The couple received well wishes on social media from Eudoxie Bridges, Ace Hood, Kerri Hilson, Emmanuel Acho, Hazel E, and more.

Rotimi and Mdee announced they’d welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in Sept. 2021.

The couple made their romance public in 2019, and in December 2020, the Power actor popped the question.

Rotimi explained in an interview the following summer how he knew settling down with Mdee was the right choice for him.

“Being engaged feels like a mixture of everything,” he said on The Angie Martinez Show. “I was tired of being in the streets. I had a good time… But like I got tired of it and she just literally made me have tunnel vision. I never had that, I was always just moving. But that was just like slow down, this is serious. You need to respect it.”

