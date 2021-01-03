People Clowned Vanessa Mdee For Saying She Knew Rotimi Was Her Husband Days After Meeting — Now They’re Engaged

There’s power in the tongue.

When Vanessa Mdee said she knew actor and singer Rotimi was her husband days after meeting him in 2019, people had a lot to say about it. But as it turns out, the 32-year-old singer knew what she was talking about, because the couple is now engaged to be married.

Back in late 2019, the Tanzanian beauty was asked about him during an interview, and she shared that “It took me two days…only two days. I said, ‘this is my husband.'” She went on to say proudly that she was in love with him, and afterward, their relationship only continued to flourish privately and publicly.

Late last week, they both announced that they were engaged, with the Nigerian-American singer proposing to her in Haiti just ahead of the new year. While sharing her big news, Mdee addressed why she was so confident in sharing those many months ago that she knew he was the one for her in a heartwarming message to her soon-to-be husband.

“A year and a half ago the world laughed at me when I said I knew YOU were my husband only days after spending time with you. I didn’t blame them, after all it’s an uncommon and inexplicable feeling when you meet your soulmate. ( Also they’d met the Vee who had no plans to be married),” she wrote.

“On my 30th birthday my plans for the years to come were so different from where we are now, but GOD laughs when we are making plans,” she continued. “Jeremiah 29:11 For I know the plans I have for YOU, they are plans for good and not for disaster, to give YOU a future and a hope. Honestly, my future was feeling bleak and I was losing hope in what I thought was a perfect plan. And then I met YOU.”

“YOU saved my life in ways only a man appointed and anointed by GOD could. There are no words to describe the power of surrendering to GOD and in this case to LOVE. GOD IS LOVE!” she added. “I spent my whole life searching for joy and peace in things and places that couldn’t offer nothing but a temporary high. With your love I bask in abundance. For everything I did right GOD blessed me with YOU. The answer is YES! YES TO my best friend, YES to my soulmate, YES to the love of my life. Over and over and over again in EVERY lifetime. How you located me in this time and loved me in ways only YOU could is a testament to GOD’s divine order of things and FAVOR and GRACE. And suddenly it all makes sense.”

She has since changed her Instagram profile picture to the couple clasping hands with her engagement ring shining bright in the middle. His message to her following their engagement news wasn’t as lengthy, but it was still sweet in its succinctness.

“You are my everything. My angel. In 2015 I prayed that whoever my wife was going to be and wherever she was at the moment I hoped that she was happy, having a good day and receiving GODS [sic] abundance,” he wrote. “Fast forward… YOU… you make me such a better man.. Im [sic] in debt to GOD For you. I will pay him back by loving you & giving you everyrhing [sic] that you deserve.”

Congratulations are in order and wedding plans are to be made for these two! And for the rest of us, through Mdee’s experience, we gain some assurance that there’s nothing wrong with being open about being in love and confident in what the future holds with that special someone.