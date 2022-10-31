MadameNoire Featured Video

Cardi B hopes to add a third child to her brood with Offset in the future.

The “Up” rapper opened up about her desire to have another child on Twitter on Oct. 30.

“My son so fire….I can’t wait to get business finished and have my third,” Cardi tweeted along with photos of her 1-year-old, Wave.

In the photos, the baby boy sports a grey beanie, silver puffer coat, light wash jeans and sneakers.

Cardi B’s children

Cardi and Offset tied the knot in 2017.

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Kulture, the following year.

More recently, Wave’s arrival to the musicians’ family came in September 2021.

RELATED CONTENT: “Cardi B Is Missing Her Curvy Post-Pregnancy Body: ‘I Want To Be This Thick Again!'”

Offset has three children from previous relationships, and Cardi has been open about them being a part of the couple’s family.

“After we got married, that’s when I first met his kids,” Cardi, 30, recalled earlier this year.

“I always wanted them to love me, and they really do. They tell me that. I feel it, and I hope that we always have a great relationship.” “It’s a blessing to be able to have them all together, and to have a wife who’s open and treats them as if they’re her kids,” Offset added. “It could be an issue, but I don’t have to go through that.”

The couple celebrated Wave’s first birthday in September with an extravagant, over-the-top party.

As MADAMENOIRE reported, Wave rolled into the bash in a “blinged out baby Mercedes G-Wagon.”

Cardi clearly enjoys being a mommy, based on the social media posts she frequently shares of her kids and the advice she gives other celebrities on motherhood and changing diapers.

It’s no surprise she hopes to keep those good vibes rolling.

RELATED CONTENT: “Cardi B Drops A Whopping $100K On Her Old Bronx Middle School”