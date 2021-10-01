MadameNoire Featured Video

POWER star Rotimi and Tanzanian singer/songwriter Vanessa Mdee recently welcomed their first child together — a baby boy named Seven Adeoluwa Akinosho.

The actor and Mdee shared the news on their Instagram accounts on Wednesday, Sept. 29. Their identical posts shared a photo of the baby’s small hand alongside mommy’s and daddy’s. In the caption, the parents simply wrote out the child’s full name.

The two broke the news that they were expecting early September. In an interview with PEOPLE, the engaged couple shared that Mdee was nearing the end of her pregnancy and they were both looking forward to parenthood.

“We are super excited to welcome our son. As first-time parents, everything about this experience has been a brand-new challenge,” Rotimi and Mdee told the outlet.

Mdee shared the baby announcement via a dedicated post on her Instagram.

“The greatest gift of all, THANKYOU JESUS for choosing us – it is a true true honor. We are overjoyed,” The expectant mother wrote underneath a photo of herself with Rotimi standing behind her, cradling her baby bump.

Since then, fans of the couple have also gotten photos of herself, Rotimi — aka Mr. Buttascotch — and their loved ones at Mdee’s baby shower.

Rotimi and Mdee met at an Essence Fest after-party a few years ago and have been crazy about each other ever since. So much so that Mdee took the plunge and moved from Africa to live with Rotimi in Atlanta. They made their romance public in 2019, and in December 2020, the actor popped the question.

RELATED CONTENT: “People Clowned Vanessa Mdee For Saying She Knew Rotimi Was Her Husband Days After Meeting — Now They’re Engaged”

In a radio interview on Power 105.1’s The Angie Martinez Show this summer, Rotimi explained that he knew he was ready to settle down with Mdee and get engaged after realizing he only had eyes for her.

“Being engaged feels like a mixture of everything,” the actor told Martinez. “I was tired of being in the streets. I had a good time… but like I got tired of it and she just literally made me have tunnel vision. I never had that. I was always just moving. But that was just like slow down, this is serious. You need to respect it.”