MadameNoire Featured Video

Rihanna has officially returned to music! On Oct. 28, the Bajan Beauty finally blessed fans with the release of her new song “Lift Me Up.” The dreamy tune will be featured as the lead single on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

This new song showcases a different side of Rihanna. You can feel the maturity of the singer’s vocals oozing over beautiful harp strings that enshrouds every last lyric. In the chorus, Rih’s stunning voice commands front and center as she sings a simple chorus:

Lift me up/ Hold me down/

Keep me close/ Safe and sound

The soft ballad almost feels like a lullaby of sorts, and we absolutely love it.

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, the 34-year-old star worked closely with rising artist Tems, Oscar Winner Ludwig Göransson, and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler to write the new song as a tribute to the late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman. The 43-year-old Emmy award-winning actor died in 2020 after a private battle with colon cancer.

Early Friday morning, the Grammy-award-winner sent fans reeling with excitement when she dropped a brief teaser for the music video on her Instagram page. The quick video floats between angelic clips of the singer standing in front of a breathtaking sunset and African dancers donning traditional garments.

USA TODAY noted that the full Black Panther 2 soundtrack will drop on Nov. 4, a week before the movie releases on Nov. 11.

Rihanna fans are loving the new tune

Rihanna’s navy fanbase flooded the internet with all sorts of reactions after the tune premiered on Friday.

“Didn’t release how much I missed hearing Rihanna’s voice and new music from her until it all hit me when I pressed play on lift me up,” wrote one fan. While another Rihanna stan tweeted, “The maturity in Rihanna’s voice whew LORD.”

A third social media user commented:

“Rihanna’s voice is so full now. Her tone has always been immaculate, but she sounds like a grown-ass woman on this record. Wow, I missed her.”

We missed Rihanna so much, too! But we have a feeling we’ll be seeing a lot more of the talented singer now that she’s back in the spotlight. So many incredible things have happened for the Fenty beauty boss over the last year.

In May, Rihanna and her rapper boo A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child together after breaking the internet with a pregnancy announcement in January.

Now, the starlet is gearing up to headline the Superbowl Halftime stage in February 2023. Fans can also expect a new Savage X Fenty fashion show to premiere on Nov. 9.

Do you think a new album announcement will soon follow? What did you think of Rihanna’s new song? Tell us down below.

RELATED CONTENT: Rihanna Drops Teaser For Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4