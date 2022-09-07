MadameNoire Featured Video

Chadwick Boseman’s widow, Taylor Simone Ledward, continues to uphold the beloved late actor’s legacy in the entertainment world.

Ledward recently spoke on Boseman’s behalf while accepting the actor’s posthumous Emmy award in the outstanding character voiceover performance category for his role in Marvel’s What If…?

Boseman played his Black Panther character T’Challa in What If…? — the latter being an animated Disney+ series that premiered in August 2021.

During the Creative Arts Emmys that took place on Sept. 3, Ledward said, “When I learned that Chad was nominated for this award, I started thinking about everything that was going on when he was recording — everything that was going on in the world and in our world and just being in such awe of his commitment and his dedication.”

“And what a beautifully aligned moment it really is that one of the last things he would work on would not only be revisiting a character that was so important to him and his career and to the world, but also that it be an exploration of something new,” Ledward continued.

“Diving into a new potential future — particularly with everything he spoke about purpose and finding the reason that you are here on the planet on this very time.”

Chadwick Boseman’s Creative Arts Emmy

Boseman’s competition in the outstanding character voice-over performance category included F. Murray Abraham (Moon Knight), Julie Andrews (Bridgerton), Maya Rudolph (Big Mouth), Stanley Tucci (Central Park), Jessica Walter (Archer) and Jeffrey Wright (What If…?), according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The late Black Panther actor passed away in 2020 at the age of 43 following a private battle with colon cancer.

Boseman and Ledward quietly tied the knot around a year before the actor’s death — and earlier this year the widow and actor’s parents evenly split his estate.

