Miracle Watts is settling into motherhood with a heaping dose of self-love.

The P-Valley star posted on Instagram earlier this week about authentically showing what her body looks like after recently birthing her son with her boyfriend and co-star, Tyler Lepley.

In the photos she shared, Watts’ hourglass figure displays some of the marks of motherhood, including stretch marks and discoloration.

“I was going back and forth on posting… But then I was like F$&@ it, somebody has to keep it real. It’s my duty to moms!” Watts posted on Oct. 19. “Not every woman snaps back without hard work. This is coming from a person whom everyone thought was going to snap back with no stretch marks (beautiful stories). I just wouldn’t feel like my authentic self to continue posting and hiding who I am today.| I’m not perfect neither is my body. I’m a mother, and I AM PERFECTLY me!!! Love yourself through it all & KEEP IT SEXY!”

“I know I’m not perfect, but nobody’s perfect,” the new mom said in a clip of a conversation shared as the last slide of her post. “And [people] should have influences and role models that show them that after you have a baby, everybody doesn’t snapback right away.”

“And some people are left with lifelong scars of what you went through,” Watts added.

Miracle Watts’ Motherhood Journey

Watts and Lepley confirmed that they were expecting a child in May 2022.

The child, a baby boy, is Watts’s first and Lepley’s third.

The actress announced that the couple welcomed their son with a post she uploaded earlier this month.

We look forward to seeing the rest of her motherhood journey!

