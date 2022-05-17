MadameNoire Featured Video

Miracle Watts and Tyler Lepley are expecting their first child together. After rumors swirled for a few weeks, the lovebirds confirmed via social media that they were expecting a bundle of joy.

In their video announcement, the expecting parents act out a scene inspired by The Notebook where they are arguing about whether they should stay together. They then drive off in a convertible and when Lepley and Watts exit the car, her beautiful baby bump is revealed. This will be Watts’ first child and Lepley’s third. The Haves and the Have Nots star has two children from his previous relationship with ex-fiancé April King.

Watts and Lepley made their debut as a couple back in 2021. In October 2021, Lepley shared a photo of him and his lady with the caption “6.14.21 🖤,” which he later changed. They recently purchased a home together and unveiled matching tattoos of each other’s names on their rib cages.

They are also starring in the second season of P-Valley together where Watts character, Big Bone, will play the love interest of Diamond, played by Lepley. This will be Watts’ big TV debut.

“When hard work, sleepless nights, & countless auditions meets opportunity,” Watts wrote when announcing her debut role. “I can actually say, My first role is ON THE HOTTEST TV SHOW OUT P-VALLEY 💕💕. Whewwww, Won’t he do it !!! Thank you @katorihall for taking a leap of faith and trusting my talents with your most prized possession. Thanks to @toshaknowstalent for always pushing me and believing in me. Thank you to my P-VALLEY “FRAMILY” for welcoming me with warm hearts and open arms throughout this journey. It’s been a year since I was cast for this role & the time is finally here to share. I can’t wait for you all to meet BIG BONE making her debut this June!”

P-Valley will be premiering on June 3 on STARZ. This season, tensions are running high between Uncle Clifford and Autumn Night. Since Autumn saved The Pynk by buying it in an auction, she is now the owner, which causes her and Uncle Clifford to bump heads.

“When darkness descends upon Chucalissa, errybody and they mama must fight tooth and talon to survive,” reads the STARZ description for the sophomore season. “While some take flight to perilous new heights, others dig in their stilettos and stand their ground no matter the cost. Back at The Pynk, Autumn and Uncle Clifford grapple for the throne as new blood shakes up the locker room. Meanwhile, with the casino’s fate hanging in the balance, the local political machine kicks into overdrive. In these unprecedented times, death and danger lurk around every corner.”