I don’t know about you, but when I was pregnant with my first child at the very beginning of the pandemic, my beauty routine fell by the wayside. My main concern was keeping myself healthy so as to keep my baby safe from COVID-19. Not to mention, because I wasn’t going anywhere (aside from an occasional walk to keep myself from going stir-crazy), I didn’t do much in regards to pampering myself. I washed my hair, but I no longer put on makeup, barely applied lotion, and if you could have seen my toenails? Whoa.

Something else that suffered during that time was my skin. As mentioned, I didn’t really apply anything to it. Because of that, by the end of my pregnancy, when I was huge and uncomfortable, my skin from top to bottom felt terrible. Who gets a pregnancy glow? Not this girl. Some of that inaction to remedy this on my part was because of a lack of places to be, but it was also because I was paranoid about so many skincare products. Attempting to curb my hormonal acne flare-up proved fruitless, especially since the stronger products I needed were a no-no during pregnancy and while breastfeeding. As for the skin on the rest of my body, it felt scaly. I wish during that time that I’d known more about Evereden products.

The brand, which just recently turned two, is a plant-based option providing luxury skincare for pregnant women, babies, and really, the entire family. Despite the pandemic, they were able to launch new products and continue to grow. But here are five of their essentials that expectant moms need to have in their arsenal so that they can ensure they’re pampering themselves in a way that I certainly wasn’t. You deserve it, mama!

Safe for sensitive skin, the brand’s Nourishing Stretch Mark Cream soothes and relieves itchiness, which is a common feeling pregnant women deal with as their bellies expand. Add in the fact that the weather is now chilly and dry, and that bump is likely parched. It’s also great though for those who are experiencing weight changes. The pro tip for this is if you’d like to feel a little more glamorous than you usually do from the day to day, mix it with a dollop of your favorite highlight product to give your skin a beautiful glow. The cream not only is nourishing but also reduces the appearance of your stretch marks with the help of a long list of natural ingredients.