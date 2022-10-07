MadameNoire Featured Video

Brittney Griner is struggling emotionally ahead of her hearing later this month to appeal her nine year prison sentence for drug possession.

During an emotional interview with Gayle King on “CBS Mornings” on Oct. 6, the athlete’s wife, Cherelle Griner, revealed that the star was at her “absolute weakest moment” as stress and fear from the case has begun to weigh heavy on her spirit.

“She’s very afraid about being left and forgotten in Russia, or just completely used to the point of her detriment,” Cherelle said, noting how on one call, her wife told her that she felt like her life “doesn’t matter.”

“Like, y’all don’t see the need to get me back home? Am I just nothing?” Cherelle Griner quoted her wife as saying. “I don’t know if she has anything left in her tank to continue to wake up every day and be in a place where she has no one.”

Brittney Griner’s appeal is scheduled for later this month

On Aug. 4, Brittney Griner was convicted after Russian authorities found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at Sheremetyevo Airport in Moscow. Defense lawyers for the former Phoenix Mercury star said she had been prescribed cannabis oil for pain. During her apology statement, Griner pled with the court for leniency, telling officials that it was an “honest mistake.” She said she inadvertently packed them due to being in a hurry and had no criminal intent. The star is gearing up to appeal her lengthy prison sentence on Oct. 25.

Cherelle is fearful for what will happen after the hearing

Sadly, Cherelle revealed that after the hearting, her wife could be moved to a labor camp somewhere near Russia.

“My brain can’t even fathom it,” she said. Until then, Cherelle is praying that the U.S. will strike a deal with Russia to conduct a prisoner swap before the hearing.

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, the U.S. may be in talks to exchange Griner for convicted arms trafficker Viktor Bout, also known as the “Merchant of Death.” Bout was sentenced to 25 years in prison on conspiracy charges after he was accused of providing aid to terrorist organizations. However, State Department official Roger Carstens, who is helping to negotiate Griner’s release, declined to comment on the possibility of the swap.

During the interview, Cherelle said she recently met with President Biden, who is “doing what he can” to bring the 31-year-old olympian home.

“But there’s another party in this situation, and we also are dealing with the need for Russia to have mercy on B.G. as well,” she added.

