The Moscow regional court has set the beginning of WNBA star and Russian detainee Brittney Griner’s appeal hearing for Oct. 25, according to new reports on the case.

Griner, Phoenix Mercury player and Olympic gold medalist, was convicted on Aug. 4 for drug possession charges.

The court sentenced the athlete to nine years in a Russian prison and to pay a fine of one million rubles, about $16,400 dollars, Revolt reports.

Russian authorities initially apprehended the WNBA star in a Moscow airport in February for carrying vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her carry-on.

Grinner has reportedly been waiting to hear about the information on her appeal process since her attorneys officially filed for an appeal on Aug. 15., PEOPLE details.

One of the athlete’s lawyers, Maria Blagovolina, told the outlet last month that “Brittney is stressed and very much concerned with the future.”

The appeal process will reportedly “take several months.”

“It’s not very fast,” emphasized Alexander Boykov, another of Griner’s attorneys.