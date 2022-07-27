MadameNoire Featured Video

Despite the complicated circumstances surrounding her ongoing trial and detention in Russia, Brittney Griner is making sure to show her wife some love.

The Phoenix Mercury WNBA player wished her wife Cherelle Griner “good luck on the bar exam” while speaking with a reporter for Good Morning America.

In footage shared by the outlet, Griner held a piece of paper with photos of her wife as the athlete stood behind bars.

Griner shared she has, “No complaints” and is “just waiting patiently,”

RELATED CONTENT: “Brittney Griner Graces Washington D.C. Mural Featuring Americans Wrongfully Detained”

Brittney Griner Testifies In Court

Grinner testified in a Russian court on July 27.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist has been detained in Russian since February after authorities found cannabis oil cartridges in her luggage.

“I still don’t understand to this day how they ended up in my bags,” Griner testified on Wednesday, CNN reports.

The athlete maintains she had no intention of breaking Russia’s drug laws.

However, Griner was aware of the country’s regulations before “stress packing” and later heading to the airport.

She and her legal team additionally shared with the court that the athlete has a prescription for cannabis, issued in Arizona, to handle her “severe chronic pain.”

When stopped at the airport, Griner says authorities told her to sign documents she didn’t fully understand. Moreover, she said she didn’t have an attorney present during her initial dealings with Russian authorities.

The athlete claims she also wasn’t read her rights.

What Brittney Griner’s Attorneys Are Saying

Griner’s attorney, Alexander Boykov, told journalists on July 27 that the detention, search and arrest of his client was “improper.”

Maria Blagovolina, another of the athlete’s lawyers, shed additional light on Griner’s testimony.

“[Griner] explained to the court that she knows and respects Russian laws and never intended to break them,” Blagovolina explained after Wednesday’s hearing.

“She emphasized that she never planned to bring it to Russia and use it. She also told the court that Ekaterinburg became her second home. And she has always enjoyed her time in Russia,” Blagovolina added, referencing the Russian city where Griner formerly played.

The athlete pled guilty to drug charges in early July and faces up to ten years in prison.

RELATED CONTENT: “Brittney Griner’s Letter To President Joe Biden Outlines Her Fear Of Russian Imprisonment”