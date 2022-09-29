MadameNoire Featured Video

Rachel Dolezal has gone from the NAACP to posting nudes. On Sept. 26, photos from her OnlyFans account, that many of us didn’t know she had, were leaked.

Dolezal’s rep confirmed to TMZ that the former college professor did indeed start an account on the adult site. She claimed that she took her talents to OnlyFans to honor Rihanna. Dolezal apparently loves Savage x Fenty so much that she started an account to show off the sexy pieces.

In her bio, it says that fans get to “see how my sensual side pairs with my creative spirit through intimate images inspired by color, light, and lingerie on the weekends.” A subscription costs $9.99 a month.

In an Instagram post from Sept. 12, dolezal said she was celebrating one year on OnlyFans.

Dolezal rose to infamy in 2015 when she was exposed for posing as a Black woman when she was actually a white woman. She lost everything shortly after. She stepped down from her position as president of the Spokane, Washington branch of the NAACP and as an adjunct instructor of Africana studies at Eastern Washington University.

After her “trans-racial” scandal, she told The Guardian that she was only offered gigs in porn and reality television. She changed her name to Nkechi Amare Diallo legally but she is still recognized as Rachel Dolezal. At one point, she was facing homelessness and couldn’t secure a job despite applying to over 100 jobs. She did launch her own hairstyling business that she ran from her home to make ends meet. In 2018, she was stationed at Spokane’s Local Legendz Barbershop.

While it may be shocking that she has an OnlyFans account, it’s understandable. She needs a source of an income and many OnlyFans content creators bringing in $1 million or more a year. Dolezal has no credibility in her previous field and her reputation is tarnished. So why not OnlyFans?

Once her pics leaked on Twitter, no one knocked her hustle or her body. There are more jokes about it than bashing. Take a look at some of the tweets below.