MadameNoire Featured Video

“Transracial activist” Rachel Dolezal just got “approved” to be on OnlyFans.

The mother of three shared in a recent Instagram post that subscribers to her account on the controversial platform can expect over 12 pieces of content a month from her.

“For only $3 (40% off), you can try for 30 days if you subscribe by August 25: FIRST 10 people only!” Dolezal detailed in her caption. “A little something for (almost) everyone. Looking forward to bringing you some great content! You can also cancel at anytime, including after the 30-day discount subs. Thanks for your support 🤗😘 .”

RELATED CONTENT: “Rachel Dolezal Is Broke & Can’t Get A Job But She Still Benefits From White Privilege”

“I’d still love to teach online courses, but I am still sorting options for that and will decide once I find something viable that I can invest the time into,” she added. “Would love to revive the 15 college courses I used to teach & add some new ones too! #staytuned”

The post’s second slide provided her weekly content schedule and detailed her plans to regularly post everything from workout routines and hair tutorials to foot pics, makeup tutorials and “maybe random tasteful other pics.”

The hashtags she added included ones like #newchapter, #payingbills, and #providingformykids.

Dolezal first made headlines back in 2015. She was the president of the NAACP’s Spokane, Washington chapter, a professor of Africana Studies at Eastern Washington University, and a woman who held influence and maintained a high status in her local Black community, which she claimed she was apart of when a photo of her from her youth with blonde hair and blue eyes surfaced, controversy surrounded her.

RELATED CONTENT: “Rachel Dolezal Is In A New Documentary About Black Beauty — And This Is What She Had To Say…”

Dolezal said in an interview on the Tamron Hall Show earlier this year that she still faces the repercussions of the drama that went down all those years ago, MADAMENOIRE reported.

“I mean I’m still the same person I was in May of 2015,” Dolezal told Hall in February. “I’m still doing the work, I’m still pressing forward, but it has been really tough for sure. Not having a job for six years, having to create my own job and find my own ways to provide for my children…”

In the aftermath of getting exposed, Dolezal has been open about her financial struggles. Within the past six years, she’s also released a book, worked as an artist, started a hair braiding business and continues to work as an activist for those who align themselves with her “transracial identity.”

Her OnlyFans will go live on September 1.

RELATED CONTENT: “OnlyFans Flips The Script On Sex Workers And Sexually Explicit Content That Made Its Company Hella Rich”