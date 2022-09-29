MadameNoire Featured Video

B. Simone confirmed that DaniLeigh asked not to film with her during her guest appearance on Wild N’ Out.

During an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show, B. Simone addressed the situation.

“You know what? I’m going to answer that very simply. It is true, but we’re gonna have grace for that situation,” she said. “I don’t agree with it, but I do understand it, especially…you know, she’s not that mature. So we’re just gonna have grace for her and move forward. I know that sounds like…I don’t even have a publicist. That sounds like the publicist answer, but I’ve had time to think about it and not react emotionally, and that’s genuinely how I feel.”

She also clarified that she wasn’t booted off of the show. She just didn’t appear on that episode.

DaniLeigh also chimed in and explained why she didn’t want to film with her during an Instagram Live. Firstly, she said she didn’t demand that B. Simone not appear on the episode. Her team reached out and asked that they not appear together on the show.

“I always supported Nick. I’ve always supported the comedians on the show. Me and B. Simone are not cool. My team asked if it’s cool that she doesn’t do the episode that I do, respectfully… I thought it’d be more mature to not have us not sitting next to each other on the show making it mad awkward.”

The “Easy” singer also mentioned what B. Simone has done to create the bad blood between them. In the Instagram Live, she said she has seen text messages between her and ex-boyfriend DaBaby while they were in a relationship. B. Simone also recorded a diss record about her.

“Recently, she just did a whole diss song about me. I didn’t say nothing about it. I seen text messages between him and her. I didn’t say nothing about it. And that’s what it was. I’m handling the situation maturely because I feel like I’m not saying anything. I’m just doing me.”

She added that if she knew her request would cause such drama she would’ve declined the invite to do Wild N’ Out.

