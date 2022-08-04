MadameNoire Featured Video

DaniLeigh recently released her project, My Side, which focuses on her heartbreak after her failed relationship with DaBaby. Before it’s release, she let him have a preview.

“I played him two records,” she said during a visit to Big Boy’s Neighborhood. “‘Cause I felt like I kinda had to.”

‘The Los Angeles native said she played him “Cap” and “Call Me Out My Name” because “those are the most deepest ones…’Cap’ I’m angry.”

His response wasn’t one that she had hoped for.

“I mean, he’s not a softy so he kinda like, laughed when I was like, ‘Keep your ho a** where you at,’ referring to a “CAP” lyric.

On “CAP” she addressed the infamous Instagram Live where DaBaby antagonized her in front of thousands of people.

You livin’ with issues you could never facin’/ You’re such a coward, run away from conversations/ Think you’re entitled but I really could replace you/ Said fuck the title, put my shit up in your place and/ Like you ain’t tell me to come here to raise our baby/ How am I gon’ trust to raise her into a lady?/ Puttin’ our private shit public, you out of pocket/ How you gon’ cap, call mе your side bitch? Boy, just stop it/

On “Call Me Out My Name,” DaniLeigh expressed the concern she has over their daughter, Velour, seeing their public spat one day. She also sang about devastation about being disrespected and heartbroken by DaBaby.

Gave you all of me/ ‘Cause I loved you truly, babe/ And you know I’m no side bitch/ But you tried to make it seem that way/ And it’s not just me and you/ We got another heartbeat too (Too)/ And she’ll grow/ And she’ll know of this so/

Watch the interview below.