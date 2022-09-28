MadameNoire Featured Video

Teddy Riley has broken his silence about his daughter Nia Riley being in an abusive relationship with Soulja Boy.

During an interview with DJ Vlad, the Harlem native said he has confronted Soulja Boy before and that they even had a physical fight. One thing he wants Soulja Boy to do is apologize to his daughter.

“Well, let me say this: Soulja Boy knows who I am and he knows I’m deep. He knows I’m very deep,” Riley said. “We had an altercation, I was called a lot of names, and I got an apology. I’m looking for an apology for what he’s done to my daughter. I’m looking for that. As a man, I’m looking for that and I think she deserves it. ‘Cause here’s someone who really stuck behind him, did [Love & Hip Hop Hollywood] for him, ’cause she thought this was gonna happen and it’s gonna be them. I watched them live together and I ain’t know all that was going on.”

Nia Riley has been open about the domestic violence she experienced during their six-year relationship. She claimed that he caused her to have a miscarriage when she was 15 weeks pregnant by kicking her in her stomach. The former reality star also said he held a gun to her head when she tried to leave him one day. When they appeared on WeTV’s Marriage Bootcamp, viewers got a glimpse of what she was experiencing when Soulja Boy screamed at Riley for “embarrassing him” on television and then became physically aggressive with her by grabbing her while standing over her.

During an interview with Tasha K, Riley said her father didn’t know about the abuse.

“I don’t think so,” she said when asked if her father knew a gun was held to her head. “I’ve never publicly said anything about that. And honestly, I haven’t thought about it in so long. I forget about a lot of things that happened in that relationship. I think that’s just the way I dealt with it.”

Watch clips from Teddy Riley’s interview on VladTV below.

