MadameNoire Featured Video

If you’ve been paying attention, you know that rapper Soulja Boi has been accused of violence against women on more than one occasion.

He’s currently in the midst of a legal battle with a former assistant who alleged that the rapper held her hostage, physically abused her and raped her on more than one occasion throughout their personal and professional relationships.

We watched in horror as Soulja Boy physically attacked his longtime girlfriend Nia Riley on the set of “Marriage Bootcamp,” after the rapper claimed Nia embarrassed him on television. Her screams at being confronted by him as she lay in bed woke the entire house up.

Afterward, you can hear Riley yelling, “Get out! Get the f*ck off of me!” She attempted to kick Soula Boy off of her.

Thankfully, her cast members came into her room once they heard her screaming.

And as is the case with many romantic relationships plagued with domestic violence, this was not the only time Soulja Boy had been violent with her.

Now that the two are no longer together, Nia Riley sat down with vlogger and noted interviewer Tasha K to discuss some the abuse she endured.

The full conversation will air later tonight if you sign up (and pay) for Tasha K’s Patreon.

But in anticipation of their chat, she released a one-minute clip of the things they discussed, including a particularly violent incident that resulted in Nia suffering a miscarriage.

See what she had to say below.

Tasha K: Soulja Boy kicked you in the stomach, not that he had a f*ckin reason…

Nia Riley: No, we had an incident when I was pregnant. I feel like we always did…

Tasha: But for him to kick you when you were pregnant…Did you tell him that you were pregnant with his baby?

Nia: He absolutely knew I was pregnant. I was like 15 weeks. I don’t think I had told anybody else that I was pregnant because, truthfully, in my mind I didn’t know what I was going to do or what I wanted to do. And I was in LA so I had some time.

Tasha: How soon after he kicked you, did you have the miscarriage?

Nia: I’m not sure what time it was that it happened but I know for sure it was that night, late that night, maybe early morning. I remember I had put a towel on the bed.

You can listen to this portion of the interview in the video below.