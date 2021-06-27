MadameNoire Featured Video

On June 26, 2021, Bow Wow and Soulja Boy went head to head for a highly anticipated Verzuz battle. Many moments from the 20-song session as well as memes about the match-up went viral on social media. While it was a night of entertainment for many, it wasn’t for Soulja Boy’s ex-girlfriend Nia Riley who has accused him of domestic violence.

When someone tweeted, “sending love to the women who are watching literally thousands of people praising their abusers,” Riley replied, “the gift of acceptance is real. s/o to big man upstairs.”

She then added that she avoided being triggered that day by decreasing her time on social media.

“I stayed off the net most of the day,” she said in a reply to another tweet. “I’m not irrational [about] the situation but people who know me know, and if they entertained that s*** on my line [scissor emoji].”

While the couple was on WeTV’s Marriage Bootcamp, viewers saw the Atlanta rapper’s temper get out of hand when he screamed at Riley for “embarrassing him” on television and then became physically aggressive with her by grabbing her while standing over her.

Back in March, Riley accused Soulja Boy of being physically abusive and said that his abuse towards her led to her having a miscarriage. During an interview with Tasha K on Patreon, Riley said that the “Gucci Bandana” rapper kicked her while she was 15 weeks pregnant.

Tasha K: But for him to kick you when you were pregnant…Did you tell him that you were pregnant with his baby? Riley: He absolutely knew I was pregnant. I was like 15 weeks. I don’t think I had told anybody else that I was pregnant because, truthfully, in my mind I didn’t know what I was going to do or what I wanted to do. And I was in LA so I had some time. Tasha K: How soon after he kicked you, did you have the miscarriage? Riley: I’m not sure what time it was that it happened but I know for sure it was that night, late that night, maybe early morning. I remember I had put a towel on the bed.





Soulja Boy has also been accused of assault and sexual battery by a former personal assistant who filed a lawsuit against him in January 2021, Today reported.