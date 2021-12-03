MadameNoire Featured Video

DaBaby met with a slew of LGBTQ and AIDS organizations earlier this year after he made insensitive and homophobic comments during his Rolling Loud Festival performance back in July. Representatives from those organizations have come forward to say that even though their conversations with the “Bop” rapper were productive, they haven’t heard from him since.

“Since then, we have not received any outreach, partnership, or funding from DaBaby,” Pavni Guharoy, a communications consultant for the Black AIDS Institute, told The Daily Beast. “The onus is now on him, if he chooses to, to convert his misinformation into allyship by supporting the work of the Black AIDS Institute and other people of color-led HIV organizations.”

Ian L. Haddock, founder and executive director of The Normal Anomaly Initiative, also said the North Carolina native never looked back after their meeting.

“Though we felt the conversation was extremely powerful a couple months ago, we haven’t heard anything back as an organization since our conversation,” they said.

Positive Women’s Network’s co-executive director Venita Ray added that DaBaby has been no where to be found since their meet-up.

They all said DaBaby hasn’t made any financial contributions to their organizations either but the door is still open for future partnerships.

DaBaby also met with GLAAD, National Minority AIDS Council (NMAC), the Southern AIDS Coalition, Gilead COMPASS, Transinclusive Group and Prevention Access Campaign.

DaBaby was dropped from other music festivals Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits after he said the following at Rolling Loud:

If you didn’t show up today with HIV/AIDS, or any of them deadly STDs that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up. Ladies, if your pussy smell like water, put your cellphone lighter up. Fellas, if you ain’t sucking dick in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.

His image took another hit when he publicly humiliated the mother of his third child, DaniLeigh, on an Instagram livestream. He insulted her constantly, calling her a side chick, calling her “cuckoo for cocoa puffs,” saying she had a baby with him for clout and even joked about needing a paternity test. He also called the police to have her removed from his home.