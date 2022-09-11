MadameNoire Featured Video

The idea of Black women just being themselves in public spaces or just in general is not always encouraged, let alone accepted. Whether it’s our bodies, hair, skin tone, personalities or God-given talents, all of it has been judged in some capacity.

We see this in how social media recently buzzed with reactions to D-list comedian Aries Spears’ unprovoked commentary around Lizzo’s body where he compared her physique to the shit emoji and suggested that she should do something about her weight, despite that he himself is plus-sized. Yes, that Aries Spears, who is facing sketchy child sexual abuse allegations.

Yet, Lizzo continues to top coveted music charts, rack up numerous awards and perform unforgettable routines–all while having her name in peoples’ mouth.

The public’s, unwarranted opinion toward Black women has been around for decades and it is tired. No matter how good Black women are at what they do, something to negate that will be said—and when Black women who thrive despite criticism are OK with simply being themselves, it is, in fact, revolutionary.

During a post-match interview that followed a stellar US Open win, a reporter asked Serena Williams, “Are you surprising yourself with your level at the moment?”

“What?” Serena asked. When the reporter asked again, Serena laughed. “No, I don’t,” she said. “I mean, I’m just Serena.”

The crowd cheered and applauded.

Serena’s response may seem simple, but it is not. There’s a reason why the interview clip has been on loop across the internet since it aired. Those three simple words–”I’m just Serena” mean so much to so many Black women. And many of us know, despite decades of facing racist and sexist verbal attacks in the news, Serena has earned the title of “GOAT,” by simply being herself. And she knows how good she is.

This is all despite the fact that there’s so much that comes with Black women just being themselves in public spaces. Whether walking the street, taking public transit, in the workplace, or on the internet–Black women are being watched and sharply criticized.

A 2014 national street harassment report found that Black women experience higher levels of street-harassment and are at the highest risk of that harassment turning into physical violence. In the same year, a book club group of older Black women were ordered to exit a Napa Valley train for allegedly laughing too loudly, though they were not laughing any louder than white passengers. The police were called to escort them. Due to the media attention the incident received, one of the book club members lost her job.

The policing of Black women is so intricate that our hair–the natural strands formed from our scalps–is a civil rights issue. Laws like the CROWN (Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair) Act have to be introduced and passed by lawmakers to prevent the discrimation of our appearance. The CROWN Act, so far passed in only 18 states, explicitly prohibits discrimination on the basis of natural hair as a form of race or national origin discrimination. This means 32 states have yet to pass the historic law.

–In 2010, Chasity Jones accepted a customer service role with Catastrophe Management Solutions. When Jones realized the company required her to cut her locs, she refused, and they rescinded the offer. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) took her case to court three years later and was unsuccessful.

Beloved vegan social media phenomenon and southern Belle, Tabitha Brown recently landed a cooking show, “It’s CompliPlated” on The Food Network. Originally given a prime time slot, the show was moved to a weekday afternoon soon after it’s premiere. Brown posted a video to her Instagram—as what seemed to be a response to the change—explaining her refusal to work with anyone, any corporation, or brand that desires to change who she is. “I’m not going to shift a little bit for your audience. I’m not going to talk a little bit different for your comfort. I’m not going to change,” Brown said.

Despite being unfairly judged, Black women, ironically, continue to be imitated and appropriated. From gold hoop earrings to nail art and design, Black women are typically the trendsetters when it comes to style. From fuller lips to fuller hips–others pay good money to have the very traits and characteristics Black women were born with, and berated for. Imagine being seen as both a threat and an inspiration by just being who you are. Imagine being able to channel unshakable confidence and stand firm in your identity, despite being viewed as a hot commodity.

Although his approach may have been controversial, and seemed over-the-top to some; one thing Serena’s father and former coach Richard Williams did was instill confidence in his children.

He parented and coached two Black girls from Compton with braids and stacks of beads to be the best in a white male-dominated sport.

He knew that the idea of a confident Black child, at that time, was an anomaly. And he knew, in the years to come, his daughters would face enough blows to the confidence he carefully instilled.

A few years ago, Glamour and L’Oreal Paris surveyed 2,000 women across all 50 states to measure confidence or lack thereof. The survey determined that Black women have higher self esteem than white or Hispanic women, and are more likely to view themselves as successful and beautiful.

This is not to say that Black women are void of insecurities or any normal, human feelings that come with navigating the world around them. But there is extraordinary power in possessing internal confidence in the midst of external hostility.

Despite countless attempts to silence and to diminish our light, our confidence, our power; Black women continue to rise through it all. Serena–the winner of 23 Grand Slam titles–succeeded through it all. She dominated tennis, globally, for nearly 25 years, and is retiring this year at the top of her game. She will, undoubtedly, remain the GOAT, forever. And she can rest in knowing that she did it all just by being herself—and you can, too.

