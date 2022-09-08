MadameNoire Featured Video

The woman who is suing Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears for child sex abuse and more wants them locked up. The accuser, who is going by Jane Doe, wrote a letter to a Los Angeles District Attorney’s office demanding that they be arrested.

According to People, the accuser wants the Los Angeles District Attorney to “immediately arrest and prosecute” the two comedians “for the sexual assault and molestation of my brother and me.”

Jane Doe, 22, is claiming that when she was 14-years-old and her brother was seven, Haddish and Aries forced them to emulate sexual acts for a comedy sketch about pedophilia in 2014. Their parent was not present. She said in the letter that her mother filed a police report in 2020 but it was not prioritized by the Los Angeles Police Department.

“This matter’s breadth and complexity require your jurisdictional powers and resources to tackle and end the stream [of] depravity committed by Haddish and Spears,” a portion of the letter read. “My brother and I are prepared to speak with investigators and prosecutors from your office and provide you with irrefutable evidence that substantiates our allegations.”

Jane Doe is suing them for intentional infliction of emotional distress, sexual battery, sexual harassment and sexual abuse of a minor and gross negligence. Haddish has a separate list of things she is also being sued for including negligence supervision/failure to warn, breach of fiduciary duty and constructive fraud.

In a statement on Sept. 6, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office said they hadn’t received the letter yet.

“We are aware of news reports that a letter was sent to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office regarding the alleged sexually exploitive conduct of Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears,” the statement read. “Unfortunately, we have not yet received the letter. We are connecting with law enforcement partners to determine whether there is an open investigation into the matter.”

While Spears has remained quiet, Haddish briefly addressed the lawsuit in an Instagram post.

“I know people have a bunch of questions. I get it. I’m right there with you,” she told her 7.4 million followers. “Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there’s very little that I can say right now. But clearly, while this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn’t funny at all – and I deeply regret having agreed to act in it. I really look forward to being able to share a lot more about this situation as soon as I can.”