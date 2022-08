Journal of the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry reported that researchers combing through Centers of Disease Control and Prevention databases found that suicide rates among Black people aged five to 17 Journal the increase in suicides among Black children could be attributed to a myriad of issues specific to blackness, from racial discrimination to the trauma of learning about the high-profile, racialized deaths of teens like Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown and so many others. A separate study This means something when we consider that just last year, thereported that researchers combing through Centers of Disease Control and Prevention databases found that suicide rates among Black people aged five to 17 rose between 2003 and 2017, with Black girls seeing almost a 7 percent annual increase of death by suicide. Michael A. Lindsey, co-author of the study, told thethe increase in suicides among Black children could be attributed to a myriad of issues specific to blackness, from racial discrimination to the trauma of learning about the high-profile, racialized deaths of teens like Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown and so many others. A separate study hypothesized that misogynoir—specifically the compounding of racial and gendered discrimination—may increase depression, anxiety, and stress symptoms in Black girls. That latter study pointed out that messages of racial pride and empowerment specific to Black girls go a long way to reducing those debilitating symptoms.

Though I’m sure they thought me beautiful, I don’t really remember my parents telling me so. My mother was an old school southern Baptist lady who thought little girls should be virtuous and much more concerned with their lessons than what they looked like. But it is human to care about such things, and American culture has made a point of doing absolutely everything within its power to make Black girls believe that we are uglyundesireablefastuselessangrydumbbitches all at the same time—intent on making us hate ourselves just as much as it portends to hate us.

Which is why I’m all “love to see it” with respect to Jodi Brown, mom and auntie to the two little girls in the viral IG video, who called Sesame Street Place out on its mess, as well as Quinton Burns, a Black dad who’s filed a $25 million class action suit against the venue, claiming that several characters ignored the mess out of his five-year-old daughter Kennedi during a meet-and-greet event while giving all the love to white children surrounding her. Burns’ lawsuit invites families of color who experienced the same.

This isn’t so much about money as it is holding accountable the establishments and the people who work there, from the CEO down to the characters who deal directly with children, if nothing else but to show our daughters that they are not invisible and they do not deserve to be ignored and discarded and they are worthy of respect and gentle care. Saying this loudly and proudly and publicly can only do wonders to stop that battering ram in its tracks before it demolishes yet another little Black girl’s regard for her very being.