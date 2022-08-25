MadameNoire Featured Video

Tabitha Brown shared a message for those who don’t like the way she spreads her sunshine. In a video uploaded to Facebook, she explained that she will not tone down her personality in order to secure any deals.

“If you don’t like my personality, if you don’t like everything that makes Tab Tab, don’t work with me because I’m not going to change,” she said. “I’m not going to shift a little bit for your audience. I’m not going to talk a little bit different for your comfort.”

Brown didn’t specify what led to this announcement but made it clear that she will never be silenced when she has something to say.

“I’ve had to break down a lot of walls and barriers to get to my freedom!” she wrote in the caption. “To walk proudly and confident in my truth is still an everyday pursuit!! I’m not going to change!! I’m also not going to be quiet about when things feel wrong! I always come from my heart and I’m very direct and honest. In the entertainment world I know that’s frowned upon especially coming from a woman. Sometimes my niceness makes people think that I’m weak, but I’m not! I will keep speaking up for myself.”

Being authentically Tabitha Brown has gotten the actress and social media personality very far. She went from being a TikTok sensation to having her own vegan cooking competition show, It’s CompliPlated, on The Food Network. She also partnered with McCormick for her own line of seasonings, which sold out in less than one hour. The North Carolina native even secured a guest starring role on The Chi during season four.

Brown has also published the cookbook Feeding the Soul (Because It’s My Business): Finding Our Way to Joy, Love, and Freedom. Her next cookbook, Cooking from the Spirit: Easy, Delicious, and Joyful Plant-Based Inspirations, will be available on Oct. 4.

Watch the video below.