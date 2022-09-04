MadameNoire Featured Video

Season 2 of Remy Ma’s wildly popular VH1 show My True Crime Story aired on Aug. 29, and it’s already become a hit amongst women viewers.

According to Shadow Act, the TV series, which follows the stories of ordinary people and their outrageously unlawful crimes, pulled in a record number of female viewers between the ages of 18 to 49 during the premiere on Monday. The show saw a 36 percent uptick this year with 435K women tuning in to watch the drama-filled series premiere. That’s a big climb in comparison to last year’s season premiere where the show only received 319K total viewers within the same demographic.

On Monday, the Remy Ma narrated series opened up with the wild story of Bronx native Athena Striplin, an aspiring entrepreneur who finds herself tied up in credit card scamming and the allure of the street life. The success comes quick, But Striplin’s fast money scheme eventually pushes her down a turbulent path with the justice system. Fans flocked to the internet to share the highly anticipated episode breaking in a record number of shares at 112 percent. Last year, the season premiere episode only topped around 43 percent.

Remy Ma announces New EP

The wins just keep on rolling in for Remy Ma, because on Sep. 3, the famous femcee revealed the name of her forthcoming and long-awaited EP. According to the star’s Instagram caption, the new project will be called Reminisce. The New York native announced the big news in a short video post. In the clip, Remmy donned a sparkly lingerie outfit and wispy curls as she gave a sexy smile to the camera.

“The Reminisce EP loading,” the 42-year-old wrote in the caption.

Fans react to Remy Ma’s sizzling EP promo

The sizzling video went trending across social media and of course, everyone had a few words to share about Remy’s tip-top physique.

“Oh. Remmy Ma is out here showing all the way off,” wrote celebrity blogger Ken Barbie on Twitter.

While another fan commented: “Damn!!! Remy Ma can u believe she’s 40 years old and that melanin is glistening.”

Some social media users questioned why people were just now seeing the rapper’s beauty and sex appeal.

“Remy ma always been fine even before she started showing skin,” a Twitter user named @SlimKhan90 wrote.

We agree! Remy Ma has been ageing like a glass of fine wine out here. You know what they say right? Black certainly don’t crack.

We can’t wait to hear the new project! Did you watch the season premiere of My True Crime Story, too? Tell us what you think down below.

RELATED CONTENT: MADAMENOIRE Chats With Remy Ma About The Art Of Storytelling In Hip Hop