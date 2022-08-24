MadameNoire Featured Video

Halle Bailey is “for sure” in love with her boyfriend, rapper and YouTuber DDG.

As one half of the pop duo Chloe x Halle, The Little Mermaid star shared in a recent interview that she was a fan of her boyfriend before they even crossed paths.

“I grew up being on YouTube and would always see the young Black creators and was constantly inspired by them. He was one of them,” Halle noted.

“I completely forgot about him. But then I saw that he was dropping music, and I really gravitated toward this one song,” she further explained. “Coincidentally he messaged me — and the rest is history.”

When asked if she’s in love with the rapper, Halle said, “Yes. for sure I am.”

Halle Bailey and DDG’s Relationship

The couple has been very private about their relationship up until Halle’s recent interview.

While it’s unclear when the two became an item, romance rumors surrounding Halle, 22, and DDG, 24, began in January.

The two attended Usher’s Las Vegas concert on New Year’s Day together, and DDG also posted about taking Halle on an “underwater date.”

Born Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., the rapper posted a short and sweet birthday message dedicated to the Ungodly Hour singer in late March.

The post was accompanied by a series of candid photos and a video of the duo.

“Happy Birthday to the beautifulest, the flyest, the sweetest [heart emoji] love you forever,” DDG penned.

