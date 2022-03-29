MadameNoire Featured Video

Despite being in the public eye, Halle Bailey has been quite mum about her love life, but now it appears as though the singer has gone public with “Moonwalking in Calabasas” rapper DDG.

The 24-year-old Michigan native took to Instagram on March 27 to wish his new boo happy birthday. The actress, who’s gearing up for her big role in the live-action version of The Little Mermaid, turned 22 on Sunday.

“Happy Birthday to the beautifulest, the flyest, the sweetest love you forever,” he captioned a photo gallery of sweet moments with the “Ungodly Hour” crooner.

One photo showed the Epic artist nibbling at Halle’s cheek as they smiled for a picture. Another pic captured him blessing the singer with an iced-out name chain. In the comments, the star gushed about her new rumored boyfriend’s adorable birthday present, writing:

“u will make me cry again!”

Whispers of the pair’s suspected romance began bubbling back in January when Halle and DDG were spotted together at Usher’s Las Vegas concert on New Year’s Day. Fans across the internet raised a few eyebrows when a photo of DDG with his arm wrapped around Halle at the event popped up on social media.

Some internet users were really happy to see the two stars together.

“..They would make a really cute couple,” one person on Twitter commented. However, a few naysayers warned Halle to proceed with caution.

“Don’t trust him, girl,” one social media critic replied.

Well…we got to say, Halle and DDG do make a cute couple. Back in January, the rapper posted a video of a super cool scuba diving excursion he went on with the singer, further solidifying the dating chatter.

“I TOOK HER ON AN UNDERWATER DATE!!” DDG wrote with excitement.

Halle hasn’t publically commented on the romance, but it sure does look like she’s booed up! What do you think about DDG and Halle’s burgeoning relationship? Are you here for it or nah? Tell us in the comments!

